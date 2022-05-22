Fiorentina beat Juve to reach Conference League, Atalanta out of Europe

MILAN: Fiorentina will return to European football for the first time in five years after beating Juventus 2-0 to qualify for next season's Conference League.

Alfred Duncan's finish on the stroke of half-time and Nicolas Gonzalez's late penalty gave Vincenzo Italiano's side the win they needed to guarantee continental competition.

Fiorentina ensured seventh spot in Italy's top flight, three points ahead of Atalanta who lost 1-0 at home to Empoli and miss out on Europe for the first time since Gian Piero Gasperini took over as coach in 2016.

Giorgio Chiellini made his final appearance in a Juve shirt in a typically feisty match between big rivals and he left the field with a bleeding head after a clash with Fiorentina forward Krzysztof Piatek in build up to Duncan's winner.

The 37-year-old didn't come back out for the second half and ended his Juve career unable to help his team salvage something from the match.

Lazio closed their season in fifth, a point and one place above local rivals Rome after an entertaining 3-3 home draw with Verona.

They and Roma had already ensured their places in the Europa League.

On Sunday, the Serie A title will be decided with AC Milan needing just a point to snatch the Scudetto from local rivals and reigning champions Inter Milan. - AFP