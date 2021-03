NILAI: Prior to the latest movement control order (MCO), the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series made a brief return at Kota Seriemas Golf & Country Club recently where a field of 100 players teed-up. Kedah and Penang qualifying round were both postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this month.

The Negeri Sembilan Qualifying Round saw competitive golfers around the Klang Valley participated complying strict SOP eyeing to represent Negeri Sembilan at the Nationwide Final scheduled in September 2021 at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor.

After a battling display tee-to-green, a 0 handicapper, Ahmad Ejaaz Zamanimaran clinched the Category A title by scoring five-over 77 nett, followed by V. Kannan Varadan (HCP 10) who won the Category B with a score of 70 nett.

Also earning a trip to the southern state are Ridzuan Jaafar (Category C), Roslan Ismail (Category D) and Mohd Fauzi Bachok (Category E) who were crowned victories in their respective divisions.

PNAGS is an exclusive series of Qualifying Rounds golf tournaments conducted in all 14 states and Wilayah Persekutuan and has already developing into the most popular and talked about golf tournament among amateur golfers in the country, based on the early on-line website registration received by the organiser.

During the tournament, participants will have the opportunity to compete for the top prizes besides a hole-in-one for a brand new Perodua Bezza and Titoni Watch.

At the national level qualifying rounds, the winners will then represent their states to compete in the national final.

The organiser of PNAGS has stretched the tournament schedule to 2021 and it will conclude the National Final at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor on Sept 4.

Five champions of each handicap categories from the National Final will represent the Malaysia team in the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) in Cancun, Mexico from Oct 16 to 23.

The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf clubs, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the golf fraternity.

Perodua is the Title Sponsor for PNAGS 2020/2021 while Panasonic, Srixon and Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad are the co-sponsors.

The tournament is supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Malaysian Golf Association, with Astro as the broadcasting partner.

Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia is the organiser for the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series 2020/2021.