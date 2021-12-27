Five champions from Sabah qualify for National Final at Forest City Golf Resort

KOTA KINABALU: The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series made a brief return to Nexus Golf Resort Karambunai Resort where a field of 98 players teed up, after a one-year lapse due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sabah Qualifying Round saw competitive golfers from as far as Tawau, Semporna, Kudat, Lahad Datu and Kota Kinabalu eyeing to represent Sabah in the Nationwide Final scheduled at the Forest City Golf Resort next month.

After a battling display from tee to green, a five-handicapper, Muhammad Zaeem Mod Yasin @Jafri clinched the Category A title by scoring two-under 70 nett, followed by Osman Jalil (HCP 09) who won the Category B with a score of 65 nett.

Also earning a trip to the Southern state are Zainurin Sahat (Category C), Busran Nordin (Category D) and Abdul Kadir Junnahari (Category E) who were crowned victors in their respective divisions.

PNAGS is an exclusive series of Qualifying Rounds golf tournaments conducted in all 14 states and Wilayah Persekutuan and is developing into the most popular and talked about golf tournament amongst amateur golfers in the country, based on the early on-line website registration received by the organiser way before the event schedules.

During the tournament, participants have the opportunity to compete for the top prizes including a brand new Perodua Bezza and Titoni Watch as hole-in-one prizes. No one has struck an ace to land them yet after 12 rounds of competition.

Five champions of each handicap categories from the National Final shall represent the Malaysia team in the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) at a venue overseas to be identified soon.

The Perodua National Amateur Golf Series offers a great opportunity for amateur golfers, golf clubs, suppliers and corporations to rally together to promote the game and foster fellowship among the fraternity.

Perodua is the Title Sponsor for PNAGS 2020/2021 while Panasonic, Srixon and Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad are the co-sponsors.

The tournament is supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Malaysian Golf Association, with Astro as the broadcasting partner. theSun is the official newspaper of the tournament.

Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia is the organizer for the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series 2020/2021.

There are two more qualifying rounds in Sarawak and Malacca and one national final.

Visit www.worldgolfers.com.my for more information.