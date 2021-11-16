Five from Penang qualify for National Final of Perodua National Amateur Golf Series

PETALING JAYA: Another five top players qualified for the National Final of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series after posting a phenomenal score in the Penang qualifying round held at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort over the weekend.

The winners for the five handicap categories (Medal A to E) were Tan Chuang Sen (05), Mohd Anuar Jalaludin (9), Tan Chee Kaw (12), Muhammad Syafiq Hanef (18) and Lim Kok Siong.

All five performed well than their assigned national handicap including Gross and Medal A champion, Tan Chuang Sen who collected 70 nett shots and eligible to represent the state in the final round of PNAGS on 22 January at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor.

Mohd Anuar dominated category B with a total of 70 nett shots while Tan Chee Kaw topped category C. For categories D and E, Muhammad Syafiq and Lim Kok Siong led the categories with an outstanding 65 nett shots and 62 nett shots, respectively.

Perodua Northern Regional Manager Lokmanuddin Abu Hassan and World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) President Isaac Saminathan were among the guests who enlivened the tournament which was organised according to the Mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (MSOP) set by Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

There are remaining of another nine states qualifying rounds to be completed before staging the National Final in Johor next year.

Golfers are encouraged to register online quick for the qualifying rounds slots in Melaka, Kelantan, Perlis and Sarawak, which are still available. Terengganu, which is scheduled this weekend, are fully booked, so as Sabah qualifier on Dec 26.

The return of PNAGS is good news for our local golfers and the golfing industry itself but we are taking all precautions following the MGA’s Mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (MSOP), which includes only fully vaccinated players shall be allowed to participate in our tournaments.