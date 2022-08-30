Five from Perak earn berths in National Finals at KLGCC

PETALING JAYA: The stage has been set for a nail-biting National Finals of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) at the East Course of the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on Oct 15 after 11 keenly competed qualifying rounds.

With the latest qualifying leg at the Royal Perak Golf Club in Perak on Aug 27 seeing stiff fights for a berth in the national finals, spots at the last three qualifying rounds are being snapped up.

The remaining Qualifying Rounds of PNAGS are at the Kuala Terengganu Golf resort on Sept 3, Damai Golf & Country Club in Kuching on Sept 10 and Sabah Golf & Country Club on Sept 24.

At the 11th Qualifying Round in Perak, Mohd Azmi Mahmud (Hcp 5) grabbed the A Medal after carding 38 and 37 for a Nett of 75.

He edged Jack Chew Shiong Liang, a three-handicapper, into second place by two strokes.

Medal B saw a closer fight with Jamaluddin Md Desa (Hcp 10) winning over Jason Siw Tong Larm (Hcp 9) by one stroke. Jamaluddin scored 35 and 32 for a Nett 67 while Siw carded 33 and 35 for 68.

Group C, D and E saw Nur Rahmat Akhmal Idrus (Hcp11), Roy Ng Chun Kit (Hcp 18) and Mohd Munir Mohd Noor (Hcp 21) sealing their places in the National Finals. All of them scored 67.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

So far, no golfer has struck an ace in PNAGS 2022 to claim the hole -in-one prize. ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.