NAIROBI: Kenya’s Gor Mahia paid a high price for their 1-0 victory over Angola’s Petro Atletico to reach the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals, with five key players suspended.

The Kenyan champions will be without a number of first-team players, including midfielder Ernest Wendo and defender Shafik Batambuze who were red-carded during the fiery clash in Kasarani, for the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Skipper Haroun Shakava and vice-captain Jacques Tuyisenge, who slotted home the 58th-minute penalty that put Gor into the knockout phase of the second-tier African competition for the first time, are also banned after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Gor, who finished runners-up in Group D behind nine-time CAF title winners Zamalek of Egypt, will face Moroccan side RS Berkane, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia or Sudan’s Al Hilal of Omdurman in the quarter-finals, with the draw to be held in Cairo on Wednesday. — AFP