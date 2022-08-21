Five-handicapper tames long Hill Course of Bukit Jawi Golf Resort

PETALING JAYA: The tough Hill Course of Bukit Jawi Golf Resort in Penang brought out the best in several players at the 10th Qualifying Round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) yesterday.

Five-handicapper Brendan Tang Yew Liang mastered the long and undulating fairways and tricky greens to card 35 in the First Nine and 39 in the Second for a Nett score of 71.

His good play earned him the top spot in Medal A, having recorded a three-stroke win over second-placed Jimmy Teh Bee Wah (Hcp 5) who shot 35 and 39 for a Nett total of 74.

Medal B for those with handicap of six to 10 saw a clear winner with Choo Khin Min (Hcp 10) shooting 34 and 35 for a Nett 69. He beat a rose among the thorns Kalphana Suppiah (Hcp 7) who recorded 36 and 35 for 71.

Similarly, Ryan Loh (Hcp 12) triumphed in Medal C with 36-32 for 68 over Datuk Le Ville (Hcp 15) with 32-38 and a Nett score of 70.

Chew Teow Hock (Hcp 18) won Medal D with 33-34 for 67 while Cheah Chung Kheng (Hcp 23) was triumphant in Medal E after carding 29-42 for 71.

As the PNAGS enters the 11th Qualifying Round at the Royal Perak Golf Club on Aug 27, competition for a berth in the National Finals is heating up.

The remaining Qualifying Rounds are at the Kuala Terengganu Golf resort on Sept 3, Damai Golf & Country Club in Kuching on Sept 10 and Sabah Golf & Country Club on Sept 24.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

So far, no golfer has struck an ace in PNAGS 2022 to claim the hole -in-one prize. ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.