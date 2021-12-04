Five paralympic medalists receive special award

KUALA LUMPUR: Five Paralympic athletes today received a special Paralympic award, which was introduced in conjunction with the International Day of Persons With Disabilities celebration.

It was a recognition for their achievement in winning medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics recently.

The athletes are gold medalists - Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (powerlifting), Cheah Liek Hou (badminton) and Abdul Latif Romly (long jump) - and silver medalists - Jong Yee Khie (powerlifting) and Chew Wei Lun (boccia).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri presented the awards to the athletes at the Majlis Malam Kasih OKU Keluarga Malaysia here tonight.

Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi attended the event.

Meanwhile, Bonnie’s father, Gustin Jenang, 54, received the ‘Ibu Bapa Mithali OKU’ award, which is a recognition of the sacrifices of parents in taking care of children with disabilities, thus successfully contributing to the empowerment of PwD in the country.

The Award for Policy of One Per cent PWD in the Public Service was awarded to the KPWKM, Ministry of National Unity; Ministry of Defence; and the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, for successfully ensuring that more PwD were given space and opportunities to work in the public sector.

Three Community Based Rehabilitation Centres (PDK) namely Seri Malindo, Melaka; Miri, Sarawak; and Wakaf Tapai, Terengganu each received the excellent PDK Award for their efforts and commitment regarding management, administration, rehabilitation, learning, training and job placement of PDK trainees.

Five private companies received the Caring Employer Award, namely QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd; Lotus’s Stores (M) Sdn Bhd; Perusahaan Saudee Sdn Bhd; Extramil Export Industry Sdn Bhd dan The Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookie Corp (M) Sdn Bhd as a recognition for their strong support in employing PwD through the Job Coach service provided by the Social Welfare Department. - Bernama