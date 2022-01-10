Five take flight at Land of Hornbill qualifier of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Five Sarawakian golfers scored their hard-earned victory at last weekend’s Sarawak Qualifier of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) held at Damai Golf & Country Club in Kuching. They will represent the state at the National Final showdown at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor on Jan 22.

Hassan Rahmat (Hcp 5) from Kuching emerged as champion with a score of 68 strokeplay nett, beating two other contentions in the Medal A category while Medal B winner went to club player, Iskandar Mat Jani (Hcp 9) with a score of 69 Nett.

Others that qualified for the grand final in the Medal C group are Mohd Aizat Azhar (Hcp 11) who posted 68 nett score followed by Mohd Nur Aiman (Hcp 18) and Hipni Abg Kanaini (Hcp 25) in the Medal D and E categories respectively.

The Sarawak qualifier is the 13th state edition of PNAGS. It concluded with a playing field of 84 players coming across the country including from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Pahang. Melaka will be the last state qualifying round which is scheduled this weekend, teeing-off at Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club.

After Melaka qualifying round, a total 70 players will compete in the nationwide final for the Perodua Challenge Trophy state champion. Tourism Malaysia is expected to host the welcome dinner for all players scheduled on Friday, Jan 21 at the final host venue.

The PNAGS is presented by Perodua as the title sponsor has quickly become one of the most anticipated and participated golf series although it was just established in 2019.

The tournament is supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and sanctioned by Malaysian Golf Association.

Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia is the organizer for the national golf series.