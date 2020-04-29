Five weeks needed to train before restart: Lopetegui

SPAIN: Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui (pix) has insisted that teams need at least five weeks’ notice before the season can get back underway.

There is constant debate over when teams can return to training in Spain, with no confirmed date set at the moment. There is also concerns about the safety of resuming training.

“All the players are worried about returning,” Lopetegui told Marca yesterday via the #NuestaMejorVictoria campaign that is raising funds for the Red Cross in Spain

“We want to return to play, but there is the concern over how and in what way. We have to trust the good practice of the sporting establishments and the Ministry of Health, the main people responsible, who have to guarantee the health of all our players.

“Aside from that is the preparation time and we need at least five weeks to be able to play a match every three days in an emotional scenario that is difficult to understand and that no one has ever seen before.

“It’s not just about playing behind closed doors, so we’ll need the best conditions,” the 54-year-old said.

“There is a precedent in the NFL from 2011 where there was a suspension of three months because of a working problem and that led to 12 ruptured Achilles tendon injuries in the first month of competition back when they’d had five the whole season.”

The former Real Madrid coach added that “there is no precedents to show what the return will be like, but this won’t be like a return from holiday, not in a state of fitness or mind of the player who’s going to be at 20% of their normal fitness, that is clear to me.

“When the circumstances allow, with all the health guarantees, that re-adaptation time will be completely necessary to preserve another part of health – not just that of the virus but the physical health of the players.

“It’s going to be a tremendous scenario. There will be very different situations and a quite complex emotional scenario. People think that all footballers have chalets and big plots, but those are the least.

“There have been infections in many clubs. This isn’t external to any profession, including football.”

The Sevilla boss also expressed his thoughts about playing behing close doors, a possibility that has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

“Football without a crowd is another scenario that we don’t know and that we’ll have to adapt to when the moment comes.

“Football has a lot of feeling because of the fans in the stands and we’ll have to adapt to a reality that no one wants.” – Agencies