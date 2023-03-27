Flick promises to ‘excite’ Germany fans with new style

BERLIN: Coach Hansi Flick promised Germany will play “a style and manner of football that excites the fans” as his side continue their post-World Cup redemption against Belgium on Tuesday.

Flick's Germany were booted out at the group stage in Qatar, their second-consecutive World Cup group exit, but the coach said on Monday his focus was on the way the team plays rather than just winning.

“Wins always do us well, for self-confidence and self-worth. But I think the style and manner of football we play can excite the fans.”

Germany qualify for the 2024 Euros as hosts and therefore will only play friendlies until the tournament takes place.

The four-time World Cup winners were dominant in defeating Peru 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday thanks to two goals from Niclas Fuellkrug in their first match since their disappointing early return from Qatar.

Flick however admitted Belgium would be “another calibre of opponent” and could give Germany a chance to assess their comeback.

“They have a new manager and a new spirit, you can see that they have outstanding footballers... Under pressure they find good solutions.

“They’re one of the best teams there is (and) a good opponent to measure ourselves up against.”

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer said Belgium would “play strongly” and would be “more dominant than Peru”, meaning his side needed to “show what we can do” on Tuesday.

Flick said Kehrer and Serge Gnabry would come into the starting XI to replace Kai Havertz and Nico Schlotterbeck, who have the flu and a leg injury respectively. - AFP