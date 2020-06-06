Flick says Bayern are ready for big week with three key games

MUNICH: Bayern Munich are ready for a key week with three important games and influential Thiago Alcantara could return from a short lay-off, coach Hansi Flick (pix) said on Friday.

Leaders Bayern play Champions League contenders Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in what appear their trickiest remaining Bundesliga matches of the season, and a German cup semifinal in-between in mid-week against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“We have the strength and the power for three games in a week,” Flick told reporters. “The team is focused. We always talk about ‘power season’. We now have our fifth match since the break and we want to win that too.”

Thiago missed the last three games with adductor problems but could return on Saturday in Leverkusen.

“Thiago is always an option! He would help any team with his qualities. We’ll wait and see,” Flick said.

Bayern have lost their last two Bundesliga matches against leverkusen but Flick said his team has “developed very well” since the last loss in autumn and that they are out to defend their seven-point lead at the top.

“The way we are playing is good. We are hungry for goals. That’s exactly how we want to approach this next game. Leverkusen also have very quick players and a dangerous team,” Flick said.

The coach also spoke about Leverkusen’s young star Kai Havertz who is the subject of intense transfer speculation, including a move to Munich.

“I think there are few coaches who would object to have Kai Havertz playing in their team. And that includes me,” Flick said, naming Havertz “the best developed” player of his generation. – dpa