Fofana on target as Lens sink Rennes to go top of Ligue 1

PARIS: Seko Fofana scored a superb goal as unbeaten Lens continued their strong start to the Ligue 1 season by defeating Rennes 2-1 on Saturday to move top.

The Ivorian midfielder curled in a powerful 20-yard strike midway through the second half before Lois Openda sealed a third win in four games for Lens.

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana rattled the crossbar for Rennes, who grabbed a consolation in stoppage time through Gaetan Laborde.

Lens climbed one point clear of Paris Saint-Germain, who host Monaco on Sunday.

Promoted Auxerre made it back-to-back wins earlier in the day as Gaetan Perrin's first-half goal clinched a 1-0 victory at home to winless Strasbourg. - AFP