KUALA LUMPUR: National shuttler Liew Daren has been forced to concede a walkover to South Korea’s Son Wan Ho in the men’s singles semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2019, due to an injury to his left sole.

Daren said the sole of his left foot began to hurt after his quarter-finals win over world No 2 Shi Yuqi of China yesterday and he decided to pull out when the pain worsened during a warm-up session this morning.

“When I woke up today, my foot hurt when I stepped on the floor. It was also difficult to walk, let alone do the warm-up exercises.

“It is disappointing but there’s nothing I can do. I hope the injury is not serious and I can compete in the coming tournaments,” he told reporters at the Axiata Arena, KL Sports City, here today.

Daren, who thanked his fans for their support, said he would wait for the doctor’s report before deciding whether to compete in the Indonesia Masters, which begins next Tuesday.