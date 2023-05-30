Football Australia, FAM discuss collaboration opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: A delegation from Football Australia today visited Wisma FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) to promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 that will be held in July.

The delegation, led by Football Australia’s Strategic Projects & International Partnerships general manager Kieran Lilley, was welcomed by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix) before they attended a briefing by the FAM technical department.

“The visit also allowed FAM to discuss collaboration opportunities with Football Australia,” he posted on Facebook.

The others in the delegation were International Partnerships coordinator Thomas Engelhardt, former Australian woman football player Servet Uzunlar, former Australian woman junior player Emma Ilijoski and Australian High Commission Public Diplomacy manager Jason Moynihan.

Meanwhile, FAM technical director Scott O’ Donell, FAM Women’s Football Unit head Soleen Al-Zoubi, who is also the Malayan Tigress head coach, and FAM head of Grassroots Unit Cameron Ng were among those who gave a presentation on women’s and grassroots football in Malaysia during the briefing. - Bernama