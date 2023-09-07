Football fans call for heavier penalties against JDT over lighting of flares

KUALA LUMPUR: Local football fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration, urging the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to impose heavier penalties on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) over the issue of lighting flares in the stadium.

Some have called for a point deduction or even playing without the presence of spectators, after several Southern Tigers supporters lit flares during the Super League match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, yesterday.

The incident took place just 48 hours after FAM imposed an RM120,000 fine against JDT on Thursday over the lighting of flares during three M-League matches at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium this season.

The lighting of flares is in violation of Article 70.1 of the FAM Code of Conduct which prohibits supporters from bringing banned items into the stadium.

Previously, JDT supporters fired flares to celebrate their club’s victory in the Super League over Sabah FC on March 31 and Kedah Darul Aman FC on April 9 as well as after the FA Cup match against PDRM FC on April 14

JDT lead the Super League table with 48 points, winning all 16 games so far, and enjoy a 14-point cushion over their nearest rivals, Selangor FC. They have also qualified for the FA Cup final. - Bernama