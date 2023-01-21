Football player Dani Alves sent to Spanish prison for alleged rape

OVIEDO (Spain): Brazilian football player Dani Alves was sent to prison in Barcelona on Friday evening for allegedly raping a woman late last year.

The judge decided to remand Alves to pre-trial detention without an option for bail after hearing his testimony and that of the alleged victim, according to Anadolu Agency.

A 23-year-old woman from Barcelona told the court that Alves violently raped her in a small bathroom in the VIP section at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on Dec 31.

According to Spanish daily La Vanguardia, she also said he slapped, insulted and humiliated her during the incident.

Alves denied the allegation, but Spanish daily El Pais reported that his statement did not match the biological and physical evidence that the police had already gathered.

After the alleged rape took place, the woman was treated at a hospital in Barcelona. On Jan 2, she formally pressed charges.

Alves is facing a serious jail term, from four to 12 years, according to El Pais.

Alves was detained early on Friday after he voluntarily went to a police station to give his declaration.

The former Barcelona footballer currently lives in Mexico City and is supposed to play for his team there this weekend, according to El Pais.

In a video statement sent to Spanish broadcaster Antena 3, he denied the charges earlier this week.

“I’m so sorry, but I don’t know who this girl is; I’ve never seen her in my life. In all these years, I’ve never invaded someone’s space, and especially not a woman’s ... I’ve had enough because it’s causing a lot of pain, especially to my loved ones, because they know who I am,” he said.

His wife, Spanish model Joana Sanz, voiced her support for her husband on social media. - Bernama