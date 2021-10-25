Football star Beckham to become face of Qatar World Cup in US$206 million deal

MOSCOW: Former captain of England’s national football team David Beckham is set to become the face of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, in a deal worth £150 million (US$206.4 million), Sputnik quoted The Sun newspaper report on Sunday.

The 46-year-old has agreed to become the Middle Eastern nation’s ambassador, making £15 million per year over the next decade under the deal, the tabloid reported.

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been shrouded by controversy since the beginning due to concerns over alleged human rights violations in the country’s construction sites, as well as Qatar’s attitude towards women and the LGBT community. The football star, however, was assured that fans in Qatar would be safe and allowed to display rainbow flags in stadiums, according to The Sun.

Before signing the multi-million contract, the ex-footballer consulted with his wife, Victoria, the newspaper said.

Qatar has become the first Arab nation to host a football World Cup. The tournament will be held from Nov 21 to Dec 18, 2022.-Bernama