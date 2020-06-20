Footballers’ union FIFPro demands breaks for players in full schedule

BERLIN: The footballers’ union FIFPro has called for the health of players to be protected in light of a schedule for the rest of 2020 and 2021 which is likely to be crammed full as the game makes up for time lost to the coronavirus outbreak.

“A large percentage of elite-level footballers were already stretched by the match calendar even before the Covid-19 pandemic, with a lack of recovery time between games and insufficient mental and physical rest between seasons,” the union said Friday.

“Now, since the restart we are seeing a first spike in injuries because of insufficient preparation time and congested match schedules.”

The union wants an “off-season break of five to six weeks,” including three weeks holiday and “a retraining period to avoid injuries,” along with a mid-season break of 10-14 days.

Top level footballers did not play during coronavirus suspensions over Europe but now face repeated three-game weeks later in the year.

German giants Bayern Munich could conceivably reach the Champions League final on Aug 23, release several players for international duty in Nations League games from Sept 3 and resume in the Bundesliga from Sept 11. – dpa