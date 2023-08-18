Former England forward Theo Walcott retires aged 34

LONDON: Theo Walcott has retired from professional football at the age of 34, reported German news agency (dpa).

Walcott ended his 18-year senior career after playing over 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals.

He was famously named in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s squad for the 2006 World Cup without having played for England and stills holds the record of being the country’s youngest-ever player.

Walcott also became the youngest player to claim an England hat-trick at the age of 19 and went on to score eight goals in 47 appearances for his country.

“The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me,” Walcott wrote on Instagram.

“The support shown to me throughout this time has been incredible in every way imaginable and I am truly grateful. I’ve shared the football pitch with so many incredible players and we have created so many unforgettable memories.” -Bernama