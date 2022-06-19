Former fencing Olympian Ronnie Ignatius dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian fencing mourned the demise of former great Ronnie Ignatius Theseira yesterday. He was 92.

According to one of his former charges, Ricky Loo, the Olympian died of old age.

“One of my seniors in fencing texted me about his demise yesterday morning,” Ricky said when contacted by Bernama today.

Ricky said Ronnie died at an old folks home in Melaka.

The 76-year-old former national athlete said Ronnie’s passing was a huge loss to the sport.

Ronnie, who helped introduce the sport to Malaysia in the 1950s, was a founder of the Malaysian Amateur Fencing Association and had coached most of the national fencers in the 1970s and 1980s.

“He was a very healthy person. The last time I met him was during a Christmas dinner in Malacca,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Fencing Federation president Rusni Abu Hassan said the funeral service for Ronnie will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at Xiao En Centre, Jalan Kuari in Cheras here.

Friends and relatives can pay their last respects at the centre from 10 am to 10 pm today and tomorrow.

According to a Facebook post from the Malaysia Olympians Association, Ronnie represented Malaysia in fencing at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Apart from fencing, he also excelled in boxing, bodybuilding and ballroom dancing.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” it said. - Bernama