Former gymnast: Joe Ee capable of top five finish at Hangzhou

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national gymnast, Sarina Sundara Rajah is hoping that national rhythmic gynmast Ng Joe Ee (pix) can manage to finish in the top five at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games that begins this Sept 23.

The 1998 Commonwealth Games gold medalist noted that it would not be an easy task for Joe Ee, who won two gold medals in the ball and ribbon events in the Brimingham Commonwealth Games last year, to do so due to the high standards of competition.

“I don’t have any specific advice but I know every athlete when they go to competition they always want do their best to make the country proud. Just focus what she has to do and enjoy the performance, who knows maybe she will win medal,” she said after the launch of the Puteri Cup Championship at the National Sports Council here today.

The Sarina Rhythmic Gynmastics Club founder added that the Puteri Cup Championship was to provide an avenue for allow amateur gymnasts to show off their talents, adding that the inaugural edition was open to girls aged five to 18 and will take place at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil from Dec 12 to 17.

“The championship is a platform for amateur rhythmic gymnasts who aspire to show their talents, it also to give them a platform to compete consistenly using both local and international formats,” she added. -Bernama