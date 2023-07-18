Former Harimau Malaya head coach Sathianathan dies after cancer battle (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Former Harimau Malaya coach B Sathianathan has died at the age of 65 after battling cancer for almost a year.

Bernama reported Sathianathan’s death today (July 18).

Football Association of Malaysia media, communications and public relations committee chairman A Christopher Raj, said Sathianathan breathed his last at 1.25 pm today after being admitted to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) about two to three months ago.

“I will inform you about the details of the funeral later, because we are currently at the hospital to take care of his body,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Sathianathan was also the Malaysian Football Coaches Association (PJBM) president.

The former Negeri Sembilan player coached Harimau Malaya from 2007 to 2009 and also led Kelantan to the 2010 Malaysia Cup title before winning the Premier League with the Malaysian Armed Forces in 2012 and Felda United in 2018.

His best achievement was when he steered the under-23 squad (B-23) to win the 2007 Pestabola Merdeka, and was appointed as the head coach of Harimau Malaya until early 2009.

His legacy in the Malaysian football arena lives on.