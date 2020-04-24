Former Liverpool defender Matteo all clear after brain tumour

LONDON: Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Dominic Matteo said Thursday he has been given the all-clear six months after having surgery for a brain tumour.

The 45-year-old, who also played for Leeds, Blackburn and Stoke, said Leeds General Infirmary and St James’ Hospital had “saved my life”.

“Yesterday I got THE phone call, the one I’ve been praying for... my brain scan is clear,” Matteo wrote on Twitter.

“After 6 months of fear pain rehab surgery and treatment. I’m healthy! It feels unreal!”

Matteo played 155 times for Liverpool between 1993 and 2000.

“Liverpool Football Club would like to express their delight at this news and wish Dominic and his family all the very best,” the club said in a statement on their website.

“We look forward to welcoming Dominic back to Anfield in the future.” – dpa