Former Malaysian Rugby Union president Abd Jalil Borhanuddin dies

SEREMBAN: Former Malaysian Rugby Union (MRU) president Abd Jalil Borhanuddin, 68, died at his home in Ampang Jaya due to old age this morning.

News of his passing was shared by his son who is also MRU vice president Fahmy Abdul Jalil when contacted by Bernama here today.

“My father suffered from diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure since two years ago and was seeking treatment at the hospital. At 5 am today we woke him up to take his medicine but at about 6.30 am my brother realised he is no more when he went to wake him up for prayers.

“He was a man of few words. He also suffered a mild stroke so he could not communicate well. Recently he complained of numbness in the legs...we did not expect him to go so soon,” he said.

He also said his late father was a loving and funny person who was very committed to his career in the rugby union.

“He was very committed to the sport having represented the country from 1981 to 1987. I think rugby has lost a true leader,“ he said.

The late Jalil who leaves behind a wife and five children is expected to be laid to rest at the Tampin Muslim Cemetery after Asar prayers.

He was the MRU president from 2002 until 2005 and was also Negeri Sembilan Rugby Union president (1992 - 2019). He was also responsible for establishing the NS Wanderers Rugby Club Malaysia in 1984 which currently has over 2,000 members. - Bernama