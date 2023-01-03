Former Manchester United, Atletico Madrid striker Falcao linked to JDT

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Manchester United striker and Colombian national player Radamel Falcao (pic) has been linked with a ‘surprising’ move as he is in negotiations to join nine-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

According to a report in Spanish newspaper, Marca, Falcao, who still has a contract with Rayo Vallecano which competes in the LaLiga until this June, is evaluating an offer to sign a contract with the Southern Tigers.

The report stated that Esteban Solari’s squad wanted Falcao for the next two seasons before making the 37-year-old striker nicknamed ‘El Tigre’ a post-retirement ambassador for the club and the state of Johor.

“Pending final negotiations with the team, the striker (Falcao) has already shown himself to be willing to face a new professional journey even though he is also on Peter Lim’s shortlist to strengthen Valencia,“ said the report.

Valencia, who are owned by Singaporean business magnate Peter Lim, are also reported to be interested in signing Falcao, who had donned the Manchester United jersey in the 2014-2015 season. He was on loan from AS Monaco then.

If he joins JDT, it will be the tenth club in his career after making a name for himself with several world-famous clubs including River Plate, FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, AS Monaco, Chelsea and Galatasaray.

Among the championships Falcao has won are two Europa League titles with Porto in the 2010-2011 season and Atletico Madrid (2011-2012) in addition to helping Atletico Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup in 2012.

However, Falcao can only make an appearance in the Super League after the second registration window opens from July 5 to Aug 1.

JDT, who have been strengthened by the presence of several new faces, started this season’s Super League campaign in style when they lifted the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup for the sixth time in a row after defeating Terengganu FC 2-0, last week. - Bernama