Former national footballer Serbegeth Singh passes away

Former Malaysian footballer Serbegeth Singh, better known as Shebby Singh, passed away Wednesday evening. He was 61.

Since retiring, he worked as a coach as well as a sports broadcaster. He was also English Championship side Blackburn Rovers’ Global Adviser during the 2012/2013 season.

Serbegeth is believed to have suffered a heart attack while out cycling in Kledang, Johor.

Meanwhile, Johor Southern Tigers (JDT) via an official Facebook post said: “Johor Darul Ta’zim FC are shocked to learn of the passing of former JDT Technical Advisor and Johor FA & Malaysia player Serbegeth Singh. The JDT Family would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Serbegeth. Rest in peace, Shebby,“ the statement read.