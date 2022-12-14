Former Olympian Sabapathy dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national champion runner, S. Sabapathy died at his home at the age of 75 early this morning.

The news of the passing of the former Olympian who had competed in the 4x400 metres (m) at the 1972 Munich Olympics was shared by his eldest daughter, Mahaletchumy when contacted by Bernama.

Before his passing, Sabapathy was ill at home in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan after suffering from various illnesses including kidney problems.

“Father died at 4.45 this morning. Before that, he had difficulty breathing and his kidney condition was also problematic,“ she said.

His remains will be cremated at the crematorium in Mantin, tomorrow.

He leaves behind his wife G. Maliga, 66, and two daughters.

Sabapathy had won gold in the 4x100m event at the 1973 SEA Games in Singapore. - Bernama