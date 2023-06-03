Former pro golfer Ramayah dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national professional golfer M. Ramayah died at the age of 67 at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM (HCTM) in Cheras, this morning.

His demise was confirmed by the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed when contacted by Bernama.

According to Noorul, Ramayah, who had played in 13 editions of the World Cup, fell ill since December last year before being diagnosed with stage four spinal cancer.

“Ramayah breathed his last at 10.23 am at the hospital. Before that, he was admitted to HCTM two days ago due to shortness of breath. He leaves a legacy in golf.

“YAKEB will give death benefit of RM3,000 to his family in addition to covering his medical bills at the hospital,“ he said.

Noorul said Ramayah leaves behind his wife and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh in a Facebook post also expressed sadness over Ramayah’s passing.

“Malaysia has lost a bright star in golf. KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sports) extends our deepest condolences to Ramayah’s loved ones,” she wrote. - Bernama