Formula One slammed over swelling tobacco advertising

GENEVA: Tobacco giants have spent billions on advertising with Formula One teams over the years, and are again swelling their spending despite a supposed ban, industry monitors said Wednesday.

In a fresh report entitled "Driving Addiction: F1 and Tobacco Advertising", F1 industry monitor Formula Money and tobacco industry watchdog STOP pointed to data indicating cigarette-makers were aggressively stepping up spending.

Since F1 was established 70 years ago, its teams and events have sold $4.4 billion in advertising and sponsorship to tobacco companies, the report said.

And after years of declining sponsorship spending, brought on by growing awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco products, national bans and a supposed ban within F1, the report said that spending last year reached "a staggering $100 million (RM424m)”, putting it back at levels not seen since 2011.

The spending, by tobacco giants Philip Morris and British American Tobacco on the F1 Ferrari and McLaren teams, is this year expected to rise to $115 million (RM488m), it said.

The findings prompted concern from the World Health Organization, with health promotion chief Ruediger Krech insisting in a statement that "we must not go backwards in the fight against tobacco.” – AFP