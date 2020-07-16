Formula One, Zoom announce partnership for virtual Paddock Club

UNITED STATES: Formula One fans will be able to get a better flavour of the race-day experience with a virtual alternative to the ‘Paddock Club’ during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a digital partnership with US based Zoom Video Communications.

The real-world Paddock Club offers guests a vantage point over the team garages with a view of the start and finish line and into the pit lane. Also included is access to the backstage area with exclusive driver interviews and tours of the pit lane.

Yet with Formula One announcing a calendar of eight races in Europe without spectators due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, there was a virtual hospitality offering during the Styrian Grand Prix last weekend.

“We understood the opportunity Zoom presented to us, which was about delivering a live sporting experience for guests despite the fact much of sport is currently behind closed doors,” Formula One’s Director of Commercial Partnerships Ben Pincus said in a statement.

Additional fan experiences are likely to be created at future races, in-line with the regulations of the sport’s governing body the FIA.

The third race of the 2020 season will be held on July 19 at The Hungaroring, outside Budapest. – Reuters