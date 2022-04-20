Four eRimau players called up for centralised training

KUALA LUMPUR: Four players of the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) eRimau e-sports squad who will represent the country in the FIFA Online 4 competition at the Hanoi SEA Games have been called up for centralised training starting April 25.

FAM in a statement today said that all the players will undergo four days of centralised training at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya until April 29 before they leave for Hanoi, scheduled for May 11.

The players called up are Muhammad Luqman Haziq Hajiman or better known as ‘LuqmanHzq’ from the GBX Esports Team while other three are from Orange Esports, namely Muhammad Asyraf Kamal (AK31), Gan Mun Kiat (RippedJeannn) and Wan Muhammad Hakimm Wan Narizan (P3rlisTeamJr).

The FIFA Online 4 qualifiers at the biennial games will take place on May 14 while the final on May 15 at the National Convention Centre Vietnam in Hanoi.

eRimau aim to at least bring home the bronze medal from Hanoi.

In addition to FIFA Online 4, the national e-sports contingent are also sending representatives to compete in Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile games, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Arena Of Valor Wild Rift, League Of Legends and Garena Free Fire.

Malaysia brought home one gold through Hearthstone and one bronze through team MLLB when e-sports was offered at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Philippines. - Bernama