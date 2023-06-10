Four PSG players given suspended bans for anti-Marseille chants

PARIS: Four Paris Saint-Germain players on Thursday were handed suspended one-match bans for offensive chants aimed at rivals Marseille after a Ligue 1 game.

PSG will also have to close the Auteuil stand in their Parc des Princes home for one game after supporters aimed homophobic chants at Marseille players.

Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa were given the suspended bans after being filmed singing an insulting song towards Marseille fans, the president of the French league (LFP) disciplinary committee told PSG.

The quartet apologised on Sunday, saying they let themselves “get carried away with the euphoria” of the 4-0 win on September 24.

“We are well aware of the impact of our actions and our words on the public, notably the youngest who dream of watching a football match,“ they said.

“In the future, we will do everything to further respect our duty to set an example.”

PSG were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle at St James' Park on Wednesday in a Champions League group-stage game. - AFP