France international Ben Yedder charged over alleged rape

NICE: Monaco and France forward Wissam Ben Yedder has been charged with “rape, attempted rape and sexual assault” over alleged acts committed on the Cote d’Azur last month, prosecutors in Nice said on Friday.

Ben Yedder has been placed under judicial supervision and had to pay bail of 900,000 euros ($987,000), the Nice prosecutor’s office told AFP, on the day the new Ligue 1 season kicked-off.

Those conditions will not prevent him playing for his club, with Monaco preparing for their season-opening game on Sunday against Clermont.

The Monaco captain spent 48 hours in custody between Tuesday and Thursday, prosecutors said, but thir request to detain the player longer was turned down.

In July, public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme confirmed “the existence of two allegations of rape, from two victims, targeting two people”.

According to radio station France Info, two women, aged 19 and 20, accused Ben Yedder and his younger brother, of having “forced them into sexual acts” after a night out.

Ben Yedder’s brother has also been indicted on the same charges.

The 32-year-old Wissam Ben Yedder has won 19 caps for France but last played international football in June 2022.

Ben Yedder, who previously played for Toulouse and Sevilla, has scored 98 goals for Monaco since joining the principality club in 2019.

He was present at training with Monaco on Friday.

The club declined to comment on the situation regarding one of their star players whilst it was subject to “legal procedure”.

In April, Ben Yedder was convicted of tax fraud by a Spanish court during his time at Sevilla and was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 133,798 euros ($149,753). -AFP