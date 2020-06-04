Frankfurt stop Bremen’ resurgence with 3-0 win

BREMEN: Werder Bremen’s survival hopes in the Bundesliga took a hit on Wednesday when they crashed 3-0 at home against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Andre Silva headed Frankfurt ahead on the hour and substitute Stefan Ilsanker got a late brace for his first-ever Bundesliga goals after coming on in the 81st.

Bremen, who had garnered seven points in the previous three games for a glimmer of hope, remain second-last. They are two points behind Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation play-off spot, and three off Mainz in safe 15th.

Bremen are the worst home team of the league with a mere six points in the Weser Stadium all season and the only win, against Augsburg, dating back nine months to Sept 1.

Frankfurt rose to 11th, eight points clear of safety, with their second win in a row.

“It is not over yet. We got oursleves into a good position over the last three games but have now lost again. We must win our next game on Sunday,” Bremen's Niklas Moisander told Sky TV.

The match was originally scheduled for March 1 but was postponed because Frankfurt played a storm-delayed Europa League match at Austria’s Salzburg two days earlier. The coronavirus-related suspension of play for two months came a few days later.

Bremen, with long-term injury casualty Fin Bartels getting a first start since December 2017, had the biggest chance in a physical first half from Davy Klaassen whose shot was saved by Kevin Trapp.

After the break, Frankfurt had a goal from Dominik Kohr denied for offside but Silva then nodded home two minutes later for the third game in a row, off Filip Kostic’s cross.

Ilsanker tapped home for 2-0 on his first first touch, 19 seconds after coming on, according to Sky TV. And the winter break signing from RB Leipzig also headed Frankfurt’s third in the 90th to add to Bremen’s woes.

“It is like a bottle of ketchup. First nothing comes out and then it all comes out,” Austrian Ilsanker quipped after finally ending his Bundesliga drought. “In the end our determination made the difference.”

Frankfurt’s Japanese defender Mokoto Haseba drew level with South Korean Cha Bum Kun on a Asian player-record 308th Bundesliga match. – dpa