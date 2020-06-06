‘Free’ TV deal for Championship season-ticket holders

LONDON: Season-ticket holders at English second-tier clubs will be able to watch their team’s remaining matches this season without having to pay for television subscriptions.

The English Football League (EFL) have agreed a deal with Sky that will see the satellite broadcaster screen 30 of the remaining 108 matches in the 2019/20 Championship season, set to resume on June 20 after being suspended since March due to the coronavirus.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors on health grounds, meaning fans won’t be able to attend.

But season-ticket holders will be able to watch any of those 30 fixtures involving their club, irrespective of whether they already have a Sky subscription.

The other 78 matches will also be available to supporters via the iFollow platform if they have a season ticket, but will not be accessible via the red button on Sky.

As a consequence of the new broadcast arrangements, clubs could save much-needed resources by not offering season-ticket holders refunds.

“We are delighted to have reached such an agreeable and sensible arrangement that ensures the financial impact to clubs is minimised,” said EFL chairman Rick Parry.

Supporters who do not possess a season ticket but want to tune into a particular game will be able to buy a £10 (RM54) match streaming pass.

Meanwhile, the date for the Championship play-off final has been pushed back to Aug 2 or 3 after a number of clubs complained of the gruelling schedule they faced after a three-month layoff and little preparation time for contact training.

The season will still resume on June 20, but there will no longer be a midweek round of fixtures the following week.

As a result, the final round of the regular season will take place on July 21 or 22. – AFP