French football boss hopes fans can attend matches again in summer

PARIS: French football federation president Noel Le Graet (pix) hopes that spectators can attend matches again in summer, after meeting the nation’s President, Emmanuel Macron.

Le Graet told sports paper L’Equipe that Macron said at the meeting Wednesday he was very aware of the situation and would “make sure that football gets back on the right path quickly and with spectators.”

The French league was abandoned in April after the authorities outlawed sports until the end of August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cup and league cup finals could then mark the start of football again in summer, and Le Graet said that “if the coronavirus pandemic is being pushed back further that there will be spectators in the stadiums from the first games onwards.”

However, Macron will also consult with health experts, and Le Graet said he would fully understand if fans can’t be allowed back if the health situation wouldn’t allow this. – dpa