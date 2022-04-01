Fresh Haaland knock hampers Dortmund in title race

BERLIN: Erling Haaland is again an injury doubt for Dortmund before Saturday's game against RB Leipzig with the hosts needing a win to stay in the Bundesliga title race and a capacity crowd expected for the first time in two years.

With seven games left, second-placed Dortmund need to end Leipzig's six match unbeaten run to keep pace with runaway leaders Bayern Munich, who start the weekend six points clear.

Haaland has only just returned from a leg injury, but it is “very questionable” he will play Saturday due to an ankle knock after scoring twice in Norway’s 9-0 rout of Armenia on Tuesday.

“He’s twisted his ankle, the foot is swollen - fat and blue,“ said Dortmund coach Marco Rose.

Haaland has scored twice in each of his three games for Dortmund against fourth-placed Leipzig, most recently in last May's 4-1 German Cup final win.

For the first time since the pandemic hit Europe, Dortmund expect a capacity crowd of 81,000 at Signal Iduna Park.

“We can look forward to a great atmosphere and want to use that to our advantage,“ said Rose.

Bayern were the last team to beat Leipzig, who have handed out 6-1 thrashings to both Greuther Fuerth and Hertha Berlin in recent weeks.

Leipzig head coach Domenico Tedesco expects Haaland to play.

“We plan for it and he will play - it’s a top game, for them and us.”

Bayern face a tricky away tie Saturday at Freiburg with the visitors waiting on the fitness of their star forward Robert Lewandowski.

He suffered a rib injury in Tuesday's win over Sweden as Poland qualified for the World Cup.

“We have to see how the rib reacts,“ Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday.

“I expect him to be in the squad and play, but we won’t take any risks,“ insisted Nagelsmann with one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Villarreal.

Nagelsmann is set to be without Joshua Kimmich, as his wife is due to give birth, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is sidelined by Covid.

However, Leon Goretkza could make his first appearance since December, while Niklas Suele is also fit again.

Like Leipzig, Freiburg are battling for a top four finish, which would mean a Champions League place next season.

Bayern have drawn two of their last three away games at Freiburg in Germany's Black Forest region.

“You can’t be afraid when a Bayern shirt comes at you,“ said Freiburg head coach Christian Streich, who is demanding full focus from the hosts.

“Surf the wave, always have all the lights on - then something can happen.” - AFP