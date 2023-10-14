Fung battles to 70 in windy conditions at Macao Open

MACAO: Malaysia’s Nicholas Fung will head into the final day of the SJM Macao Open in tied 39th place on six-under-par after battling his way to a third round 70 in windy conditions at Macau Golf and Country Club.

The 33-year-old mixed four birdies against three bogeys at the par-71 Macau Golf and Country Club, as a tougher course set-up and strong winds saw scores spiral up in the US$1 million Asian Tour event.

Starting his round at the 10th hole, Fung birdied the par-five 12th but dropped shots on the 15th, 16th and first holes.

“I made some silly mistakes and misjudged the wind with the bogeys, but I knew I could come back as there are some short holes on the front nine,” said Fung, who shot 69 and 68 in Rounds 1 and 2.

True enough, Fung nailed three birdies over his last eight holes and is hoping to close the tournament in similarly strong fashion tomorrow.

“I’ll stick to the same gameplan and keep the ball in play. I was a bit careless today, so I’ll need to be more focused and really make sure of the wind direction before I hit my shots,” noted Fung, who is the only Malaysian left in the tournament after the halfway cut.

Currently in 116th spot on the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit, Fung needs a good finish here to help him secure his card for 2024. The bespectacled golfer from Sabah has one title on the Asian Tour, winning the 2017 Queen’s Cup in Thailand by one shot from Thai player Jazz Janewattananond.

Fung’s compatriots Ervin Chang, Shahriffuddin Ariffin and Casper Loh failed to make it to the final 36 holes after yesterday’s second round. Veteran Ben Leong withdrew from the tournament before the start of the first round after picking up a fever.

Min Woo Lee of Australia, the world number 46, continues to set the pace after a third round 65. He tops the leaderboard on 22-under-par, two shots ahead of Thailand’s Poom Saksansin.

Making a much-anticipated return after six years, the SJM Macao Open forms part of the closing stretch of the Asian Tour’s 2023 season and will thus play a pivotal role in determining the Order of Merit champion.

The tournament is title sponsored by SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM), who have signed a three-year agreement with tournament promoter and organiser IMG. SJM is a leading owner, operator and developer of premium integrated entertainment resorts in Macao.