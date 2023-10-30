Fury survives knockdown in controversial win

TYSON FURY survived a knockdown and went on to beat Francis Ngannou in a controversial decision on Saturday night, avoiding a major upset.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury squared off with Ngannou – a mixed martial artist and ex-UFC champion – in a professional boxing match in Saudi Arabia, with the Cameroonian stunning the Briton in Round 3 with a knockdown, clipping him on the top of the head with a fine left hook.

Ngannou, 37, was making his boxing debut yet outfought Fury, 35, for much of the bout, as a stunned audience looked on in Riyadh.

However, Fury avoided the first loss of his professional career when he was named a split-decision winner – 94-95, 96-93, 95-94.

After the fight, Oleksandr Usyk entered the ring to face off with Fury, whom he is contracted to fight next.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” said Fury. “Ngannou is a lot better of a boxer than we thought he’d be. He’s a very awkward man, and he’s a good puncher, and I respect him a lot. He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward; he was waiting for me to throw my punches then looking to counter.

“The knockdown is a part of boxing. I got caught behind the head. I got up and it was alright; I got back to my boxing.

“I don’t know how close the fight was, but I got the win and that’s what it is. I’ve been out the ring a long time again. You can see it in here – ring rust, everything. No excuses, though. He’s cut me across the eye there. It was a good, rough fight. Perfect.” – The Independent