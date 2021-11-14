Furyk takes 1-shot lead into final round at Schwab

ARIZONA: Jim Furyk (pix) is 18 holes away from adding a Champions Tour points title to his impressive resume.

Furyk fired a 65 on Saturday in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, holding on to a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round. Furyk sits at 16-under 197.

If Furyk holds on for the victory in Phoenix, he claims the season points title.

However, Bernhard Langer rebounded from back pain and a poor round Friday to card a 63, vaulting 22 spots back up the leaderboard to sit tied for ninth at 10 under. Though winning the tourney is likely out of the question, Langer put himself in position to claim a sixth Charles Schwab Cup if Furyk can’t bring home the victory.

Furyk turned in a clean card Saturday and has just three bogeys through 54 holes.

“Today really just wanted to go out and play a really solid round,” said Furyk, who had an eagle on the par-5, No. 1. “The scores are low but you still have to be patient. You don't want to try to force it in there, make stupid bogeys. I got myself in a good position. I don’t know where it will be compared to the lead, but if I give myself a good opportunity and I go out, if I play a good one tomorrow, have a chance to win the tournament.”

Langer put together four birdies and two eagles on a bogey-free day and was effusive about his round after shooting 72 on Friday.

“It’s one of my best rounds ever, I think, under the circumstances, for sure,” Langer said. “Finally found the groove with the driver and hit some good iron shots as well. The back lightened up a little bit, another 10, 20% better and made me just a little more free to go after the ball, stay in the shot. The last couple days I just straightened up quite a bit because of the flinching I was doing because of the impact, because of the pain.”

Kirk Triplett, solo leader after 36 holes, shot 69 to sit alone in second at 15 under, one shot behind Furyk. Canada’s Stephen Ames (65) and New Zealand’s Steven Alker (68) are tied for third two shots back.

Phil Mickelson posted a 68 and is at 13 under, three shots back. Scott Parel (66) is four shots back alone in sixth. – Field Level Media