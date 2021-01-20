Future of Alaba at Bayern still unclear says coach Flick

BERLIN: The future of versatile defender David Alaba (pix) at Champions league winners Bayern Munich remains unclear, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday, with the Austrian linked with a move to Spain or England.

Alaba's likely departure has been an issue for many months now, with the 28-year-old's contract with the German champions running out at the end of the season.

"These are things that are always possible," Flick said of a potential Alaba move. "I honestly say that I have not yet heard anything from him."

The defender has been linked with several English Premier League clubs while Spanish media on Tuesday reported of a possible move to Real Madrid.

"Hope dies last but obviously I know there is a certain direction," Flick said. "That would be a change for the team, no doubt. But what is important is that he remains as focused as against Freiburg (in the 2-1 win last weekend)."

"We know that in football changes are possible and that after a season changes can take place. The only thing we can do for now is wait ad see what happens."

Bayern in November withdrew a contract offer for Alaba, who has been at the club since 2008, after talks dragged on for months, reportedly over the player's annual salary.

Alaba has won two Champions League trophies with Bayern as well as nine league titles and six German Cups. – Reuters