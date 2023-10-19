Galven Green wins Alphard Cup to register maiden pro victory

NILAI: Professional golfer, Galven Green achieved his maiden professional win when he birdied the first play-off hole to lift the inaugural Alphard Cup at the Kota Seriemas Golf and Country Club here today.

After three rounds of this penultimate Toyota Tour event, Galven and Paul San finished top in the leaderboard with nine-under 207 scores, after both players carded identical four-under 68 scores today while two strokes behind in third place was Ervin Chang who managed par 72.

The 24-year-old Galven was 11-under at one stage until bogeying the 15th and 18th holes while Paul was cruising at 10-under until he bogeyed the 16th.

“I’m quite speechless. I’ve come close a few times so this is amazing. This was my first time playing at Kota Seriemas and winning my first professional event has made it even more satisfying,” he said after the prize giving ceremony here today.

As a champion, Galven won RM31,500 while Aretha Pan emerged as the ladies category winner securing RM10,000 after a play-off.

Aretha and Genevieve Ling finished with four-over 220 identical scores. In the first play-off on the par five, first hole, Aretha sent her approach to nine feet past the pin while Genevieve, with a 50-degree wedge, left her approach short and failed to find the cup with her chip.

The Toyota Tour culminates with its finale in the Toyota Tour Championship which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour at the Saujana Golf and Country Club from Nov 15-18.

The field is expected to be 144 players with half of it comprising international professionals.

Final leading scores :

Men:

207- Galven Green 68-71-68, Paul San 71-68-68 (Galven Green won on first play-off hole)

209- Ervin Chang 67-70-72

210- Daeng Abdul Rahman 69-70-71, Khor Kheng Hwai 68-68-74

211- Syahiran Syakir 72-66-73

212- Wafiyuddin Manaf 72-69-71, Lim Leun Kwang 70-71-71

213- Shahriffuddin Ariffin 71-72-70, Shaifubari Muda 69-72-72, Edven Ying 71-70-72

Ladies:

220- Aretha Pan 73-74-73, Genevieve Ling 74-72-74 (Aretha Pan won on first play-off hole)

225- Jocelyn Chee 75-75-75

226- Geraldine Wong 70-77-79

228- Lana Aswadi 75-77-76-Bernama