  1. Sport

Gauff on cruise control at Eastbourne

US player Coco Gauff returns to Britain’s Jodie Burrage during their women’s singles round of 16 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 28, 2023/AFPPixUS player Coco Gauff returns to Britain’s Jodie Burrage during their women’s singles round of 16 tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 28, 2023/AFPPix

EASTBOURNE: World number seven Coco Gauff (pix) powered into the Eastbourne quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Britain's Jodie Burrage on Wednesday.

Gauff needed just 59 minutes to demolish Burrage and set up a last eight clash against fellow American and doubles partner Jessica Pegula, who beat Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Enjoying the tranquility of the grass-court event ahead of the start of Wimbledon next week, Gauff said: “Being in a town like Eastbourne where you can walk reminds me of home. It’s peaceful and I need that before getting into a Grand Slam.”

Britain's Harriet Dart was brushed aside by Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.

Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina beat 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Defending men's champion and top seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out by fellow Californian Mackenzie McDonald, who recovered from a break down in each set to win 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8) against the world number nine.

“It’s a big win for me. Taylor’s a close friend and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there,“ McDonald said.

The American will face Swede Mikael Ymer in the quarter-finals after he defeated home favourite Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4.

Eighth seed Miomir Kecmanovic struggled past Aleksandar Vukic for a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 win and will face Frenchman Gregoire Barrere after he upset fifth seed Nicolas Jarry in three sets. -AFP