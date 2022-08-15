Gavin finishes in joint-second at International Series Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: National golfer Gavin Green missed out on the inaugural International Series Singapore title by one stroke, finishing in joint-second with an overall score of 15 under 273, today.

Gavin, who led the first two rounds after scoring 65 and 65, had a terrible start today before bouncing back to finish one under 71, one better than yesterday’s 72.

Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong emerged victorious at the Tanah Merah Country Club, with a total of 16 under 272, in one of the most dramatic finishes seen on the Asian Tour.

Canadian Richard Lee and Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai also finished in second place.

Gavin, the 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, said he got off to a horrendous start, and just clicked the reset button to keep going in the tournament.

“Because, with this course, a lot of things can happen. And especially on the last hole, as you saw, there was so much drama down the last. It was anybody’s game, and anybody could have done something.

“A lot of things were going on, but I just kind of stayed in the moment really. I just tried, I tried very, very hard just to keep moving along and just stay as patient as possible,“ said Gavin in a statement issued by the Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, Nitithorn, who earned a lucrative cheque for $270,000 (RM1.2 million) was ecstatic with his win.

“This is fantastic, just fantastic. Hit a lot of greens this week and had a lot of birdie putts. I think my mentality was great. I did not think about the score, just the process,“ he said. - Bernama