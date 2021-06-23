Gavin Green makes it to Olympics, Kelly Tan has foot in

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Gavin Kyle Green has qualified for the golf event of Tokyo Olympics 2020 while Kelly Tan is set to qualify for the Olympics for the second consecutive time.

The cut-off date to qualify to the Tokyo Olympics is June 21 and Green has made it for second time since golf reinstated in the Olympic back in 2016.

Ranked 56th as of June 22 on the Olympic Ranking which is based on Official World Golf Ranking, Gavin is eligible to head to Tokyo this coming July. Gavin is currently in Germany preparing for the BMW International Open.

He has steadily earned points from the European Tour events as soon as the Tour started after the worldwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. His best performance was in the Saudi International Powered by SBIA held from January 30-February 2, where he finished third. Gavin will be accompanied by his father, Gary Green who will be caddying him at the Olympic.

“Representing the country is always an honour and doing it on the Olympic stage for a second time is even more special. I’m definitely looking forward to it,” said Gavin.

After qualifying to the Tokyo Olympic, Gavin is currently trying hard to qualify for The Open to be held at Royal St George’s Golf Course from July 15-18, en route to Tokyo Olympics. If he qualifies, it will add another feather in his cap.

Kelly currently sits comfortably in the 41st position in the Olympic Ranking which is based on the Women’s World Golf Ranking. The women’s Tokyo Olympic cut-off date is June 28 and bearing any abnormal performance in the Reserve List, it is safe to say that Kelly will also qualify for the Olympic for the second consecutive time.

“They have worked hard despite the challenges faced during the pandemic to maintain and improve their position in the Olympic Ranking to qualify for the second time,” said Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

“My team and I at MGA would like to extend our heartiest congratulation to Gavin Green and Kelly Tan for persevering to earn points after points to finally make it to Tokyo Olympics.

“Our heartfelt thanks to their family for supporting and encouraging our athletes to continue training hard to be where they are now. A big thank you as well to the Ministry of Youth & Sports for the financial grants given to both athletes”.

Tokyo 2020 Golf competition will be held in the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama Japan from July 29 to Aug 1 for Men and Aug 4-7 for Women. The golf competition consists of a 72-hole stroke play for both men and women over four days. The lowest cumulative aggregate score wins.

CC Boo, the vice-president of MGA will accompany the players at the Olympics as team manager.