Gavin sets lofty target despite being on right track to qualify for Paris olympics

SERDANG: National professional golfer Gavin Kyle Green is a hard man to please.

Already ranked 196th in the world to be well on course to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, he has set himself the lofty target of being in the world’s top 70 by the time the prestigious quadrennial Games come around.

“I want to be in the top 70, although I think it will be a better goal to try to at least get into the top 50 and then the top 30... that would be the goal right now,” he said after the first round of the Supra Cup Golf Championship at The Mines Resort and Golf Club here today.

Whatever his target is, Gavin also knows that all he has to do is to maintain his consistency and stay in the world’s top 300 bracket to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“I think, right now, I’m on track. I just have to be consistent as there are several qualifying tournaments, such as in Switzerland, Ireland, London and Spain, after this where I can earn points to be in a comfortable position (to qualify for the Paris Olympics).

“For now, my focus is on the Olympics. Although the qualifying process is long, I hope my (world) ranking does not go down,” said Gavin, who is the sole Malaysian golfer in the world’s top 300 bracket.-Bernama