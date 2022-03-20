German assistant ref hurt by beer cup calls for tough policies

BERLIN: The German assistant referee felled by a thrown beer cup which led to Friday’s Bundesliga game being abandoned wants a “zero-tolerance policy” towards anyone caught doing the same thing.

Host club Bochum can expect hefty penalties and their officials have apologised after assistant ref Christian Gittelmann was struck by a full cup thrown from the stands.

With Bochum losing 2-0 at home to Moenchengladbach, the game was abandoned with 19 minutes remaining after Gittelmann was left dazed on the sidelines.

“A comprehensive zero-tolerance policy, with a clearly defined penalty that is known to everyone in advance, should be worked out,“ Gittelman told the German FA website.

He was recovering at home Saturday after being treated in hospital for whiplash and a bruised skull.

“This is the only way to end such acts of violence, and especially the acts of violence against our referee colleagues on amateur pitches,“ he added.

Match referee Benjamin Cortus said he was left with “no alternative” other than to abandon Friday’s game with Gittelmann dazed and needing medical attention.

“It really got to me, especially since it unexpectedly hit me in the head with full force,“ Gittelman added.

The German Football Association are investigating.

Bochum have said they will take action against the offender with “a stadium ban, exclusion from the club or confiscation of the season ticket” as well as “claims for damages”.

Bochum sports director Sebastian Schindzielorz said the “act of a single person” casts a cloud over a “very positive” season following their promotion back to Germany’s top flight.

It was not an isolated incident at the Bochum ground.

During Friday's game, the host club repeatedly asked fans to stop throwing items onto the pitch.

During previous home games, drinks cups had often flown from the stands.

Bochum captain Anthony Losilla even appeared in a video message before kick-off Friday telling fans that beer is “for drinking, not throwing”.

“How stupid can you be?” Bochum chairman Hans-Peter Villis fumed in German daily Bild.

“A few people are ruining everything we have built up here for years. It’s appalling.” - AFP