German boss feeling Loew

GERMANY: Germany coach Joachim Loew is sad his side face a year’s wait to meet France in the European Championship but fully accepts that the tournament had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The last two world champions were meant to meet in Munich in the group stage yesterday but instead will clash in June 2021.

“It already hurts to not feel that tingling sensation today that a European Championship game against France, the reigning world champions, would bring,” Loew told the German FA website.

“I enjoy games like that, especially against a world-class team coached by a world-class coach. How I’d love to give Didier, whom I admire football-wise and as a person, a hug as a welcome present.”

But the 60-year-old stressed, like Deschamps, that there was no alternative to the postponement, which UEFA agreed in March.

“Health comes first,” he said.

Loew has been wowed with how his players have coped with the resumption of the Bundesliga after a two-month break because of the pandemic.

“I’m pleased that most of them are making an extremely fresh and fit impression, they radiate great desire and are eager to play again,” he said.

Deschamps told the website that he has great respect for Loew, who had made “some strong and courageous decisions” when rebuilding the Germany team. – dpa