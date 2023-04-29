German FA and referee admit crucial error in Dortmund draw

BERLIN: Both the German FA (DFB) and the referee in question on Saturday admitted a mistake in not awarding a penalty to Borussia Dortmund as they dropped potentially crucial points in a 1-1 draw at Bochum.

Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi was brought down in the box by Bochum defender Danilo Soares midway through the second half on Friday, with the scores locked.

Dortmund came into the weekend one point ahead of Bayern Munich but will now drop to second if the Bavarians win at home to last-placed Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Referee Sascha Stegemann waived play on and declined to use the VAR system to review the contact.

Speaking with German tabloid Bild on Saturday, Stegemann said he was “really annoyed” and “feels crappy”, admitting he made a mistake on watching the footage.

“If I had doubts about my decision, then that would have been an option. But I didn’t have that chance,“ Stegemann said, explaining that the VAR did not tell him to consult the screen and review the play.

“In retrospect, I have to say that I would have been happy (to award a penalty) if I had watched it again.”

The German FA’s referee department agreed with Stegemann’s assessment, saying on Saturday “the TV pictures prove” the incident was “a foul and a penalty.”

“The defender throws himself from behind to the side with both legs and did not compete for the ball.

“He (Soares) does not play at the ball and instead hits the opposing player, knocking him down”.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said after the match the decision was a “key moment” in the draw, which may deny his side a chance to win their first title in 11 years.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said after the game “today, the referee decided the outcome of the match.”

“With the German championship at stake, to not look at this situation, is negligent, cowardly and completely wrong.”

Soares was already on a yellow card and would likely have been sent from the pitch with a second booking, should the play have been reviewed.

The German FA’s refereeing boss said the decision could have been made in favour of Dortmund “without the need for video assistance.”

The statement also commented on a late decision not to award a handball against Bochum, saying “the decision of the referee was understandable.” - AFP